New ‘Dune’ Poster Is Bad Art But Smart Marketing
Sure, it’s not exactly a visually inspired image, but it highlights the film’s all-star ensemble. No, this new theatrical one-sheet isn’t going to win awards for poster art. Yes, if you go online you’ll see folks not-incorrectly complaining about the somewhat generic “floating head” collage, as the image looks like a handful of separate screenshots sewn together. As far as poster art goes, it’s no The Rocketeer. And in terms of teasing a specific arc, it’s not quite the first teaser for The Phantom Menace. But as a piece of marketing, this new Dune poster is exactly what it needs to be.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0