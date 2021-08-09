Blues on the Green concerts postponed

Matthew Paige, left, and Dylan Whitlow of the Blackfoot Gypsies perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Amy Harris/AP)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, ACL Radio announced its decision to postpone its Blues on the Green shows due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The free concert series had planned to continue Tue. August 10th, and Wed. August 11th, but with the Austin-Travis County area reaching stage 5, many venues and events are pushing new rules.

"This was wholly our call and we're grateful for the understanding and cooperation we've received from the artists that were set to play, the sponsors and vendors that make Blues on the Green possible, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, and the Austin Public Health officials we've consulted with along the way," ACL Radio said in a Facebook post.

No new dates have been announced.