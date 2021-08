SOHO HOUSE The members-only social club known for drawing stars to its splashy locations in L.A., London and New York has chosen Austin for its first Texas outpost. Situated between downtown and South Austin, the club opened in June with amenities that include 46 hotel rooms, a rooftop pool (above), a screening room and restaurant. “It was an obvious city for us — so many of our members were moving there from the West or East Coast,” explains Soho House founder Nick Jones. “Not only is it a great city in its own right, it’s got so much culture [and] great...