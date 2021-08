Armando Gregorio Gutierrez, 32, 2880 W. Polk Road, Hart, was sentenced to 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days, and must pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of controlled substances. He had one count of failing to maintain security and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license, and one count of operating with a forged/altered license. He had one count of failing to maintain security dismissed with prejudice. In that case, he had one count of violating a restricted license dismissed with prejudice.