At their Aug. 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Guns N' Roses debuted a new song "Absurd," which is a reworking of a previously unreleased song called "Silkworms." "Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd for us to try this," said frontman Axl Rose to the crowd with a laugh. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet," he added. "Okay, so, this is called 'Absurd'!"