Taika Waititi Is Free Guy's Secret Weapon, Here's How He Was Cast As A Perfect Villain

By Chris E. Hayner
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy, the new movie starring Ryan Reynolds as a non-player character in a Grand Theft Auto-like video game, hits theaters on Friday, August 13. When it does, there will be plenty of over-the-top action and an unending stream of laughs thanks to its heroes. If you don't believe that, check out GameSpot's review of the film. However, Free Guy will also introduce the movie's bad guy, a villainous but utterly ridiculous and hilarious video game designer named Antwan, played by none other than Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

