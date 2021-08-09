Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura

The Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse have come to an agreement on an 8 year deal worth 9.25 million dollars per season. That's a big chunk of change. How did we get here?. Nurse posted a monster season for the Edmonton Oilers in 20/21. No player logged more minutes at 5 on 5 last season than Darnell Nurse. The 26 year old left shot defender also posted his best offensive numbers of his career with 16 goals in 56 games, 15 of which were at 5 on 5. Only Jakob Chychurn scored as many goals from the blueline. Nurse in the past has struggled with the more egregious mistakes in front of the Oilers crease and while at times he still played to loose in his own end he cleaned up a number of those mistakes. While in the past Nurse has shown in bursts his ability to be a true #1 defenceman, he was able to do such at a consistent pace all season.