Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura

 3 days ago

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed forwards Max Comtois and Max Jones, as well as defenseman Josh Mahura. Comtois is 22 years old and scored 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games in his first full NHL season this year, a pace of 24 goals and 49 points per 82 games. His contract is for two years and will carry a $2.04 million cap hit.

