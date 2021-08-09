Back-to-school hair cuts Aug. 16 at Coggin Ave. Baptist Church
There are back-to-school hair cuts offered at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church (1715 Coggin Avenue) on August 16th. Professional stylists will be there to give fresh, new cuts to kids who are either currently or previously in foster care. You must reserve an appointment by contacting Chris at 325-260-3903. There will be snacks and drinks. The event is hosted by Knit Together and Love Brownwood ministries.
