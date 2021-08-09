Heeding the call of the storage unit during pandemic lockdown
May 2020, two months into the pandemic shut down, the storage unit beckoned. Retired and trapped, I was desperate to accomplish something. The first box out contained my letters from college and law school that my mother had sent me years ago. I read them with a mix of awe — did I really do all those things? — and embarrassment — did I really do all those things? I couldn’t throw them out because they provided an evidence base for my memories.www.marinij.com
