PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed a 40-year-old man in Portsmouth. Terrance Washington, then 38, was taken into custody in February of 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the killing of 40-year-old Reggie G. Dixon.