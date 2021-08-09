Cancel
Consumer tip: A look at live check loans

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you get an unexpected check in the mail? Pay close attention, because it may be a live check loan offer. This is a pre-approved loan offer that the consumer did not apply for, usually for several hundred or thousands of dollars. It may be from a lender you have borrowed from in the past or an unfamiliar lender. These offers are legal, provided they come with disclosures including the loan fees, payment schedule and other terms.

