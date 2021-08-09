Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Heartwarming video shows disabled rescue cat taking first steps after getting new set of wheels

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A heartwarming viral clip has taken over TikTok , which shows a one-year-old rescue cat taking his first steps after receiving a brand new pair of wheels.

Koby the cat suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects the brain ’s ability to produce coordinated movements. His owner , Kirsten, said he “lives a well-loved, pain-free, adventurous and wobbly life .”

Kirsten, previously set up a GoFundMe to fundraise for the kitty’s wheels which explained the cat’s difficulty growing, “maxing out at 2lbs 14oz.” According to the page , the wheels would mean that “Koby could zoom around the new house and our new fenced in back yard chasing his brother Bosco, and his favourite feather toys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dp6h5_0bMTc86Q00

“He could get therapeutic exercise and practice his walking that he LOVES to do. Currently, these things bring out the ‘zoomies’ in Koby, but he’s always left spinning in a circle and not being able to keep up.”

The fundraiser has since raised an impressive $1,313 after an initial goal of $400.

Kirsten took to TikTok to showcase Koby the cat’s first steps with his new set of wheels – she uses the account to document his heartfelt journey. The clip, titled ‘you’ve seen it here first. Koby's first steps’ has since racked up a staggering 8.3 million views and over 45K emotional comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISSsw_0bMTc86Q00

One said, “I’m not getting emotional over this sweet baby that I’ve never met, nope not at all.” While another couldn’t help the tears, “I think I’m allergic to this video because tears are flowing out my face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPl97_0bMTc86Q00

Emotion instantly kicked in for another TikToker, “When I clicked on this video, I started crying”, while another was compelled to rewatch the heartwarming clip, “Did I cry, came back to watch it and cried again? Yes I did.”

You can watch the full video here .

Comments / 10

Indy100

Indy100

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Toys#Exercise#The Wheels#Feather#Bosco Koby#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Animalslovemeow.com

Woman Finds Elusive Cat After a Year of Searching and Rescues Her Kittens too

A woman finally found the cat that she had spent nearly a year searching for. And she rescued her kittens, too. Kymmi, a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer based in Las Vegas, had a run-in with a feral cat a year ago near an electric company. That's when she found the cat's three kittens, all with eye deformities, and they were in desperate need of critical care. She rescued the kittens just in time, but couldn't find the elusive mom.
AnimalsBored Panda

People Are Sharing Before And After Adoption Photos Of Their Dogs That Prove How Life-Changing Rescue Is (New Pics)

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide. Those little poor beings often lived deprived of love, care, and nurturing, many of them never having experienced the joy of life. They come to shelters with their stories unknown, suffering from fear, anxiety, and sheer loneliness. In the most profound sense, adopting such an animal is giving them a second chance in life that we are all worthy of.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Woman who's saved hundreds of disabled dogs from being put down after starting charity to get paralysed pooches wheelchairs is branded 'legend' by This Morning viewers

A woman has been branded a 'legend' after appearing of This Morning to discuss the charity she founded to help pet owners get wheelchairs for their dogs. Rachel Wettner, from Sudbury spoke to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, about setting up a charity in the memory of her late Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who needed a wheelchair after being diagnosed with an operable tumour.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Knocks Dog Off Chair After Dramatic Fight in Hilarious Video

A dog who was harassing a cat got his comeuppance in a hilarious scene that was thankfully caught on camera. In footage posted to Twitter by American journalist Jeff Yang, a tabby cat can be seen sitting on a wooden dining table opposite a Shiba Inu who is attempting to bite the feline.
AnimalsNewsweek

Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

A touching video of a disabled cat taking its first steps has been viewed over ten million times.

A touching video of a disabled cat taking its first steps has been viewed over ten million times. Koby, a one-year-old cat with cerebellar hypoplasia, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world. And a recent video showing the kitty trying out his new wheels, which can be found here, is no exception, having racked up millions of views in just a few days.
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

Dog Can’t Wait For Dad To Come Home From Work And Our Hearts Are Melting.

Toby gets so sad when his dad leaves him at home, but his reaction when he comes back is the definition of pure joy. Like many dogs, Toby has separation anxiety, but this pup’s desire to be with his human 24/7 is so strong that he’ll wait on the balcony, staring in the direction he knows his dad will appear from. Luckily, Toby isn’t on his own while he waits — his brother and other family members are around to support him.
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
AnimalsBBC

'Penny-sized' mouse rescued after cat scares mother away

A "miracle" mouse the size of a one pence coin has survived after a cat caught its mother. The plucky pup was just hours old when found alongside a sibling at a house in Newcastle on 30 July, the RSPCA said. Initially she was kept alive in an incubator and...
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mama Dog Shows Rescuers Where Her Babies Are Hiding | The Dodo

Mama dog leads rescuers to her babies — and gives them kisses when they’re safe ❤️. Special thanks to the Arizona Humane Society, on Facebook: https://thedo.do/AZHumane. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...

Comments / 10

Community Policy