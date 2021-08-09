Heartwarming video shows disabled rescue cat taking first steps after getting new set of wheels

A heartwarming viral clip has taken over TikTok , which shows a one-year-old rescue cat taking his first steps after receiving a brand new pair of wheels.

Koby the cat suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects the brain ’s ability to produce coordinated movements. His owner , Kirsten, said he “lives a well-loved, pain-free, adventurous and wobbly life .”

Kirsten, previously set up a GoFundMe to fundraise for the kitty’s wheels which explained the cat’s difficulty growing, “maxing out at 2lbs 14oz.” According to the page , the wheels would mean that “Koby could zoom around the new house and our new fenced in back yard chasing his brother Bosco, and his favourite feather toys.”

“He could get therapeutic exercise and practice his walking that he LOVES to do. Currently, these things bring out the ‘zoomies’ in Koby, but he’s always left spinning in a circle and not being able to keep up.”

The fundraiser has since raised an impressive $1,313 after an initial goal of $400.

Kirsten took to TikTok to showcase Koby the cat’s first steps with his new set of wheels – she uses the account to document his heartfelt journey. The clip, titled ‘you’ve seen it here first. Koby's first steps’ has since racked up a staggering 8.3 million views and over 45K emotional comments.

One said, “I’m not getting emotional over this sweet baby that I’ve never met, nope not at all.” While another couldn’t help the tears, “I think I’m allergic to this video because tears are flowing out my face.”

Emotion instantly kicked in for another TikToker, “When I clicked on this video, I started crying”, while another was compelled to rewatch the heartwarming clip, “Did I cry, came back to watch it and cried again? Yes I did.”

You can watch the full video here .