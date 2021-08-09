Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Accessible Cereal Packaging

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellogg's UK is introducing accessible cereal packaging that's designed to assist customers who are blind and partially sighted. Thanks to the use of next-generation matrix barcodes from Spanish tech firm NaviLink's ddTags, these tags can be read from up to 12 times farther away than QR codes, and they can be scanned at an angle with a 160-degree field. Kellogg's Uk and NaviLink are now enhancing cereal packaging designs with ddTags, so that as of 2022 customers will be able to access a variety of information related to allergens, nutritional value and recycling information.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Food Drink#Spanish#Navilink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
BusinessThrillist

Yes, Your Cereal Boxes and Ice Cream Containers Are Getting Smaller

You may have noticed that you're running through things like cereal and ice cream faster than normal. No, it's not that you're snacking more than you usually do—not necessarily, anyway—it's that some companies are making cereal boxes and ice cream containers smaller these days. Blame shrinkflation, a process used by...
MusicTrendHunter.com

Musical Breakfast Cereal Boxes

Breakfast cereal boxes are introducing content for a new generation thanks to augmented reality, as seen in the newest packaging design from Reese’s Puffs. The back of the cereal box includes a layout where cereal pieces can be placed, and with the accompanying PuffFX app and augmented reality, musical beats are generated based on where the puffs are placed. The interactive packaging design speaks to the kind of entertainment kids are looking for from their cereal boxes.
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Teen-Targeted Cereal Deliveries

Cinnamon Toast Crunch's Cinnamojis are taking over the brand's cereal deliveries and teens are invited to take a look into the wild way that special cereal packages will be arriving on their doorsteps. With an immersive digital experience and sweepstakes, the brand is inviting teens between the ages of 13 to 18 to enter once a day to score a Cinnamon Toast Crunch package delivery.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Accessible Pasta Cooking Apps

Be My Eyes is a free app that connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers and company representatives for visual assistance, and Barilla is the first food company to support the community with pasta cooking resources. The app is now expanding to offer food and beverage support and with Barilla's aid, app users can prepare perfectly cooked pasta dishes, try new recipes and get their questions answered by the Barilla team, also known as Pasta Professionals.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

QR Code Caps

Nestlé Milo Teen Protein drinks make the most of SIG’s innovative QR code closure solution (One Cap, One Code) to engage young consumers. Targeting Gen Z in particular, the connected beverage caps can be scanned to redeem points via the popular Vietnamese messaging application Zalo. With this packaging solution, Nestlé...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Everyday Own-Brand Cleaning Products

The SPAR Home + range is rolling out from the brand at stores across the UK to provide consumers with a number of solutions that will help when it comes to performing everyday cleaning needs. The product range includes a total of 12 solutions that are formulated with effective ingredients...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Organic Superfood Nut Bars

YOE! Superfoods, named after the founder's hometown of Yoe, Pennsylvania, offers a range of nut-butter bars that support various bodily functions. This includes stress relief, improved mental clarity, immune support, and increased energy. The new collection includes four variants – Chill Coconut Lavender Bars, Energize Cacao Caramel Bars, Think Blueberry...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan Cannabis Ice Creams

MariMed, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced a collaboration with the Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's. Together, the pair is launching a range of cannabis-infused ice cream with vegan and dairy options to accommodate various dietary restrictions. The innovative ice cream will contain MariMed's full spectrum of natural...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Branded Social Distance Events

Absolut Watermelon organized a socially distanced pop-up event at one of Toronto's most popular public parks. Trinity Bellwoods has become the city's go-to hangout spot throughout the pandemic. As it can be crowded at times, Absolut Watermelon wanted to help city dwellers socialize safely on August 8th. The pop-up included...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Delivery-Only Kitchens

Wendy's, the popular fast-food chain, recently announced plans to open and operate 700 delivery-only kitchens over the next five years. The move comes after the success of its eight test delivery kitchens that opened in Canada in 2020. The brand will work with logistic hub and kitchens operator REEF to open 50 delivery kitchens in 2020 with the following 650 to launch by 2025.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fish Scale Packaging Concepts

Paper and packaging company Antalis and Brief Cases recently announced the winners of the Smart Luxury Packaging – Cosmetics Brief competition held with Norwich University of the Arts, and the winner is a packaging concept that includes fish scale plastic. The winning design by student Lily Tye, Dip, is a concept for a swimming-inspired brand with pool-friendly cosmetics that are sustainably bottled. The challenge was for students to design packaging for a fictitious, high-end start-up focused on enhancing the unboxing experience. The branding for Dip is bold, complete with typographic elements, classic black and white schemes, copper-colored accents and elements that resemble drips.
TrendHunter.com

Automated Food Storage Systems

The Kardex Remstar Shuttle XP Vertical Lift Module is being piloted by the Wakefern Food Corp. as a solution for improving online shopping. The solution is being used in Kingston, New York at the ShopRite location where it will be utilized as a way to store fresh items and also help with retrieval. This will help to maximize space, provide high-capacity storage and more.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fava Bean-Based Snack Alternatives

Nuttee Bean Co. has launched three new flavors of its popular fava bean-based snack 'Favalicious': Wasabi and Ginger, Chili and Lime, and Salt and Vinegar. 'Favalicious' is a healthy snack alternative made from whole roasted fava beans that are "small batch roasted" in pressed high oleic sunflower oil. The snacks are produced in a factory that specializes in fava bean roasting. In fact, it's a facility that exclusively handles fava beans, meaning these snacks run zero risks of cross-contamination. In addition, these bean-based snacks are suitable for a wide range of diets. They are entirely vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO verified.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Reusable Water Bottles

Que, the sustainable and stylish water bottle brand, is committed to reducing plastic waste with its practical and stylish alternatives. The brand offers a range of sustainable water bottles that will help you seamlessly transit to a more sustainable lifestyle, without compromises. The que water bottles are collapsible and insulated...
Food & DrinksFanSided

RX Cereal only puts the good stuff into the cereal bowl

While RXBAR is many people’s grab and go food choice, the new RX Cereal is changing the conversation about the food in the cereal bowl. With its no “B.S.” approach, the reality is that this new food offering will spark a conversation on the better way to start the day. Which new cereal flavor will you try first?
Food & Drinksmetroparent.com

Which Cereals Have the Most Sugar?

Bright and colorful, speckled with marshmallows or cocoa (or both) and, of course, hawked by fun characters: What’s not for kids to love when it comes to brand-name cereals? Plenty, when it comes to the small matter of which cereals have the most sugar. Breakfast matters, after all. But while...
Video GamesIGN

Root Access

Now that you finally know what happened to The Ascent Group, it's time to stop their usurper from taking Project MenShen. You need to head down to the lowest tier, which you thankfully opened a direct elevator to in the Recompile mission. Head to the dNexus elevator on the left side of the HQ and ride it down to the lower levels.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Immersive Airport Shops

Travel experience company Hudson has announced plans to launch a new "shop-in-shop" airport store called 'Evolve By Hudson.' The new store aims to blend interactive brand experiences with traditional travel essential offerings to create an exciting and efficient shopping destination for travelers. With Evolve, Hudson moves towards large-scale store concepts...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Roving Industrial Retail Kiosks

The conceptual XiaoChi Mobile Kiosk is a futuristic retail and transportation solution that would transform the capabilities of families in large metropolitan areas. The kiosk would function as a way for proprietors to prepare food items, while also enabling them to shift around the city and offer them for sale wherever there is demand. The vehicle-style kiosk would also allow operators with a way to drive around to pick up ingredients and also transport family members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy