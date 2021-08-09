Kellogg's UK is introducing accessible cereal packaging that's designed to assist customers who are blind and partially sighted. Thanks to the use of next-generation matrix barcodes from Spanish tech firm NaviLink's ddTags, these tags can be read from up to 12 times farther away than QR codes, and they can be scanned at an angle with a 160-degree field. Kellogg's Uk and NaviLink are now enhancing cereal packaging designs with ddTags, so that as of 2022 customers will be able to access a variety of information related to allergens, nutritional value and recycling information.