What ESPN's FPI projection system says about the 2021 Dallas Cowboys

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though it feels like there has been so much going on with the Dallas Cowboys, we are actually still a month away from anything that is officially on the record. The Cowboys open their season on Sept. 9th versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Until then, we have training camp, preseason games, roster cutdown, and projections/predictions to entertain us.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Growing Frustrated With Amari Cooper Injury Issues?

Before the Dallas Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper in the fall of 2018, their homework on him was so in-depth that they even quizzed his college coach, Alabama's Nick Saban, regarding whether Cooper "loves football.''. Satisfied with the answers, they made the 2018 trade, giving a first-round pick to the...
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Cowboys’ Williams fights LA Rams’ Aaron Donald

In a joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and LA Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Oxnard, Calif. Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams and LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald enjoyed a brief fights.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...

