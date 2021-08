I have been starting to talk a little bit about Fall on my Instagram and I really want to make it clear that we are still very much in summer mode around here! Working outside among the greenery is something that I will never get sick of during these summer months. So today I am sharing with you 5 Foliage Scroll Stoppers. If this is your first time reading a scroll stopper blog post, you may be wondering what a scroll stopper is. I like to share 5 photos each week that inspire me and stop me ‘mid-scroll.’ Some week’s they have a common theme, other weeks I share gorgeous photos that are unique in their own way. If you would like to see past week’s scroll stoppers blog posts, click here [HERE]!