Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Sustainable Fashionable Socks

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvin Goods, the Seattle-based apparel company, is "on a mission to help people live responsibly and make better choices, starting with the cleanest basics on the planet." The brand offers a range of fashion-forward and sustainable socks made from recycled and/or discarded apparel scraps. These materials include recycled nylon (from fishing nets), recycled polyester (from PET water bottles), recycled cotton, hemp biofiber, and organic cotton – all dyed with plant dies. The socks' eco-friendly production process skip neglect function or form as they are made from an incredibly comfortable textile in eye-catching colorways.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Organic Cotton#Polyester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Foot Locker Launches HGC Apparel Partnership Collection

Foot Locker on Wednesday launched a new partnership with HGC Apparel at Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports stores. The 12-piece men’s and women’s collection ranging in price from $34.99 to $99.99 includes T-shirts, tank tops, board shorts, joggers and hoodies bearing phrases that pay homage to the “Black and Proud” movement of the ’90s such as “Black by Popular Demand,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Black” and “Protect the Love.” The phrases feature Afrocentric design that hearkens back to early ’90s Black television shows, according to HGC Apparel founder Marcia Smith.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Affordable Jewelry Brand Has Become My New Go-To

I'd be lying if I said that my jewelry wasn't responsible for elevating and glamorizing all of my looks. If I'm feeling ordinary in jeans and a T-shirt, I add some layered necklaces. If I'm in a rush and jetting out the door, I grab a pair of gold hoops. Sometimes, my jewelry pieces single-handedly carry my entire outfit, and for this reason, I'm always on the hunt for more gems to add to my collection. This can become an expensive habit rather quickly, so I often opt for affordable jewelry that I can refresh as the trend cycle shifts. You can't beat the price, the of-the-moment styles, or the convenience at Boutiquelovin on Amazon. It has a huge variety of pieces that range from statement to dainty and gold to silver, all under $17. If you're looking to make some new additions to your collection, keep scrolling.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

A modern design for a sustainable, zero-waste kitchen

If you’ve been wondering how to maintain a kitchen that produces no waste whatsoever, take a look at this project. Designed by Austria-based furniture designer Ivana Steiner, this modern zero-waste kitchen incorporates unique features to be as environmentally conscious as any room of the home could ever hope to be.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

All-Day Versatile Cozy Sleepwear

Tekla is a fashion label that is no stranger to comfort, and its latest collection of unisex sleepwear is a perfect example of just that. The entire range starts with 600-gram terry towels, to merino blankets, to cotton bedding as well. The Copenhagen-based design studio delivers quality above all else.
Theater & Dancetowncarolina.com

Fashion Forward

Buh-bye yoga pants. Buh-bye slippers, sweatshirts, and PJs. We’re pushing the official uniform of 2020 to the back of the closet, to make way for new styles coming with the return of Greenville Fashion Week. COVID forced founder and executive director Maegan Heinz to pivot with the city’s premier style event, now in its fourth year, but the result is as tight as a Miyake pleat. The Upstate native provided us with a sneak peak of the runway.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycled Ocean Plastic Backpacks

After creating the world's first recycled ocean plastic backpack for adults, GOT BAG is now debuting a children's collection that helps to inspire a love of the earth from a young age. The collection includes mini versions of DAYPACKS, as well as shirts, sweaters and even a children's book, all of which share important messages about the health of the world's waterways and the planet as a whole.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Moisturizing Haircare Collections

The newest collection from Luster's Pink is one that's focused on moisturizing haircare and helping people enhance their daily lives or wash day routines with ingredients to replenish dull and dry hair. The five ultra-hydrating products can be found under the brand's Essentials category and they help to support all hair textures with plant proteins and certified organic ingredients, and without parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, silicones, and mineral oil.
Croydon, PAtimespub.com

Spotlight: Croydon Sock Factory

If you’re tired of trying to match all the stray socks in your drawer, or seeking the best in compression socks, look no further than Croydon Sock Factory. You never have enough socks, even in the summertime. At Croydon Sock Factory, purchase pairs of locally made socks that will never...
ApparelPopular Mechanics

The Best Hiking Socks for Summer Treks

When it comes to hiking socks, we’ve got opinions. That a sock is durable, odor-resistant, and comfortable is non-negotiable. In the summertime, we take extra care to slip on a pair with excellent ventilation to keep our hikes from turning into sweaty slogs. Our list of the season’s best summer hiking socks includes a variety of styles, fabric blends, and price points, so you’re covered on every trail.
Beauty & Fashiontimebusinessnews.com

How to Start Dressing Sustainably?

Nowadays, people are more aware about the negative effects of man’s activities to nature and are looking for more ways to live a more environment-friendly lifestyle. One of the most popular movements these days is the drive to sustainable products lifestyle. You could start this by switching to sustainable fashion.
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Bulk Flour Bags

Zero-waste grocery shopping has become top of mind for ecologically minded consumers in the contemporary age. As this trend gains moment—and is here to stay—individuals will look for new ways to embrace a plastic-free and waste-conscious lifestyle. While fresh fruit bags have been quite popular during the boom of zero-waste grocery shopping, we haven't seen other creative solutions that are convenient and get the job done—until right now.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets

Earth Breeze's eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets deliver an alternative to sustainability-minded consumers. With a zero-waste mentality, the product avoids plastic containers and questionable ingredients. Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets are "concentrated, premeasured, low-sudsing, and will remove the toughest stains." This means that they also save on water use—a standard laundry detergent can use up to 90% water. The sheets dissolve efficiently in hot or cold water and are compatible with all machines. They can also be used for hand-washing your delicates. The product is also free from phthalate, phosphate, bleach, dyes, gluten, paraben, and is completely vegan.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Hybrid Hiking Sneakers

The Salomon 'XT-6 FT' is an updated version of the brand's classic long-distance trail running model, the XT6. The difference being that this version looks equally street-ready, highlighting the brand's recent shift towards designing hybrid hiking shoes. The 'XT-6 FT' is equipped with a superior technical upper made from 3D...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Dole Makes Sustainability Sweeter by Turning Pineapple Waste Into Textiles

If you’ve ever browsed the breakfast buffet at a fancy Hawaiian hotel, then you’ve probably seen pineapples transformed into all kinds of spectacular creations. At the hands of a skilled fruit carver, a “hala kahiki” can become a peacock, a parrot, an owl, a hedgehog, a Jack-o’-Lantern, a tortoise, and more. In the interest of sustainability, however, multinational pineapple peddler The Dole Sunshine Company has partnered with London-based textile maker Ananas Anam to turn pineapples into something truly unexpected: fabric. Specifically, it's a natural and vegan alternative to leather that Ananas Anam calls Piñatex.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Colorful Activewear Sets

Mono B, the female-led, Los Angeles-based athleisure brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of new whimsical activewear sets. Made from high-quality material, the new additions are equal parts of comfort and style. The newly launched styles boast jacquard and vortex prints and include high-rise leggings, supportive activewear tops, as well as sports bras.
EnvironmentPosted by
Teen Vogue

Greta Thunberg Is in Vogue Scandinavia, Talking Fast Fashion and Sustainability

The International Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest climate report delivers a sharp warning: Some level of climate catastrophe is unavoidable, and it’s coming sooner than we think. But the report, released Monday, also issues a message of hope — there’s still time to prevent making things worse, if we take action now. As Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old climate activist and cover star for Vogue Scandinavia's inaugural issue, put it on Twitter, the report “confirms what we already know.”
YogaTrendHunter.com

Yoga-Inspired Streetwear

Skateboard brand Palace has partnered with adidas to launch a wellness-focused streetwear collection called 'Palaste.' The capsule, which offers a variety of one-of-a-kind pieces, taps into the "world of tranquil wellness," borrowing looks from yoga while emphasizing relaxation. This yoga-inspired collection includes pieces such as tye-dye sun hats, comfy bathrobes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy