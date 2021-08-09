Sustainable Fashionable Socks
Arvin Goods, the Seattle-based apparel company, is "on a mission to help people live responsibly and make better choices, starting with the cleanest basics on the planet." The brand offers a range of fashion-forward and sustainable socks made from recycled and/or discarded apparel scraps. These materials include recycled nylon (from fishing nets), recycled polyester (from PET water bottles), recycled cotton, hemp biofiber, and organic cotton – all dyed with plant dies. The socks' eco-friendly production process skip neglect function or form as they are made from an incredibly comfortable textile in eye-catching colorways.www.trendhunter.com
