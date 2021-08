ANAHEIM — Anthony Rendon said he was actually somewhat relieved when he found out why he’d had such a miserable season. “I definitely think there was a point in there where I thought I was going crazy,” Rendon said. “Everyone was looking at me like I was. I was to the point where I was almost convincing myself that maybe I am making this up. But kind of digging deeper, getting pictures and speaking with specialists, speaking with guys with a prior history, it kind of put me at ease a little bit that we’re able to find answers.”