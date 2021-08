Board game night may have been put on hold for some over the last year and a half, but that does not mean you should stop collecting great games when they're on sale to enjoy later. Eldritch Horror is one of those board games every nerd should own -- because it's fun, the rules aren't super complicated and being eaten by giant monsters is just Saturday sometimes. Asking someone to pay full price for a game like this can be a bit much if it's just going to sit on a shelf for a while, but the price just dropped to $30 and that's something everyone can get behind.