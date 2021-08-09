Northwestern Mailbag Call?!?!?

What’s up guys? Hope you all are ready for the start of a new week on this Monday morning, and with it comes a fresh new pod for you to enjoy. The guys hopped in the JBS on Sunday Night for a live YouTube recording in which they chopped up all that’s gone on with the Ravens recently, whether it’s the start of training camp, the signing of Justin Houston, or the stadium training camp practice that had Ravens social media abuzz with excitement. Football is in the air, and the guys can feel it; they know you can too, so they went ahead and opened up the mailbag to take questions, and see where Ravens fans’ heads are at as we inch closer and closer to Week 1 kickoff.