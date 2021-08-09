Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Northwestern Mailbag Call?!?!?

By MNWildcat
offtackleempire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of us is a Northwestern lifer. The other came into that fandom in college. One of us is an alumnus. The other is the rarest of breeds, the Subway ‘Cat. One of us has a child. The other is a child. One of us likes Malort. The other loves...

www.offtackleempire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern Wildcats#Football#Quiz Bowl#Subway#Medill#Mnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Provo, UTkslsports.com

National Analysts React To BYU Football’s Groundbreaking NIL Deal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football drew the attention of the college football world on Thursday with their groundbreaking NIL deal. Built Bar is going to endorse the entire BYU football team, and they will be covering the tuition costs for 36 walk-on players. In essence, no player within BYU’s football...
College Sports1075thefan.com

Kirk Herbstreit Recounts an ALL-TIME Lee Corso College Gameday Story

College Football. August 28. SOON. In all honesty, packed on-campus stadiums were one of the things missed most due to the pandemic. The environments in West Lafayette, Bloomington, and South Bend are sure to be bananas this year. And we’re looking forward to bringing you coverage all season on The Fan.
NFLinsidenu.com

End of July Mailbag — Let the football predictions commence!

We’re no longer flying solo on these mailbags, as Daniel was joined by Mac and Ben on this end of July to answer a whole slew of questions ranging from campus life at Northwestern to Joe Spivak prop bets for 2021. Enjoy!. With 2022 recruiting, who is still in the...
Rugbythednvr.com

DNVR Rugby Podcast: Mailbag #7

Colton kicks off this special solo episode of the show with “The Breakdown” by talking about the Colorado XOs reporting for the fall season, the Major League Rugby Championship, the Olympics, and all of the rugby you can watch this weekend (0:00-12:55). After “The Breakdown”, Colton answers your questions about the men’s Eagles Olympic results, RugbyTown 7s, and why fifteens rugby isn’t also represented in the Olympics (12:57-26:09). After the mailbag, Colton assigns some “Required Reading” and talks about DNVR’s huge party in “The Loop” (26:10-28:48).
NFLchatsports.com

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Know we couldn’t have a mailbag session yesterday with the team at practice. So wanted to get one done this week and with the team not working until 5 PM today, this was as good a time as any to do it. We’re here for the next hour (roughly) to...
MLBchatsports.com

Ask Talking Chop: Braves mailbag call

The MLB Trade Deadline is in the books and the Atlanta Braves were active adding four players for the stretch run. Some injured players are on the way back as well. Will it be enough to win the NL East? We will have to wait to find out. If you...
NFLinsidenu.com

Northwestern football: Three Reasons for Pessimism in 2021

As much fun as it can be to think about all the good things that could swing Northwestern’s way in 2021, there are plenty of plausible reasons as to why 2021 won’t be filled with smooth sailing for the ‘Cats. The first begins with unprecedented turnover within the football operations...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Mailbag: Nebraska Football Will Exceed Expectations in 2021 if…?

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s dive in. The American Olympic team needs you to participate in one summer game, what do we get to see you compete in? (@Sal_Vasta3) Jacob Padilla: First, if they need me the United States is in a very dark place. I can’t swim, so that wipes out anything in the water. I’m slow, so forget about any of the races. I can’t jump, so wipe out all those events. Gymnastics…. ha. I don’t even understand the rules for a lot of the other events. I’ll go with 3×3 basketball. I’d get crushed playing against Olympic level athletes, but at the very least I could set a few screens, give a few fouls and perhaps even knock down a shot if they leave me open.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

PODCAST: Sunday Night Mailbag

What’s up guys? Hope you all are ready for the start of a new week on this Monday morning, and with it comes a fresh new pod for you to enjoy. The guys hopped in the JBS on Sunday Night for a live YouTube recording in which they chopped up all that’s gone on with the Ravens recently, whether it’s the start of training camp, the signing of Justin Houston, or the stadium training camp practice that had Ravens social media abuzz with excitement. Football is in the air, and the guys can feel it; they know you can too, so they went ahead and opened up the mailbag to take questions, and see where Ravens fans’ heads are at as we inch closer and closer to Week 1 kickoff.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

We are less than a week away from the start of fall camp for Notre Dame, so there is plenty to discuss about the Fighting Irish. This week we held another Notre Dame Football Mailbag, which is our weekly show driven entirely by listener and subscriber questions. There was a...
NHLchatsports.com

Looking for mailbag questions

The Athletic Hockey Show runs three days a week during the season, and will feature me with Ian Mendes on Thursdays. Puck Soup is a podcast featuring me, Greg Wyshynski and Ryan Lambert. We release one free episode each week during the season, plus mailbags and other bonus episodes for Patreon subscribers.
NFLinsidenu.com

Facts and figures behind Northwestern’s 2021 schedule

Entering 2021, Northwestern faces the daunting challenges of installing a new starting quarterback, mitigating numerous defensive losses and keeping pace in an uber-competitive Big Ten. But another obstacle that shouldn’t be overlooked is that Pat Fitzgerald and the ‘Cats will have to have to get reacclimated to a full 12-game...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Former Northwestern WR returning to program in admin role

Former Wildcats wide receiver Demetrius Fields is returning to Northwestern, though it won’t be as a coach. Fields has been named the Director of Player Engagement for the football program. It was announced on Northwestern’s Twitter account for football on Monday morning. In the press release, Fields duties will be...
NFLCollege Football News

Northwestern Wildcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Northwestern season with what you need to know. Northwestern Wildcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – Northwestern’s 2019 offense was just plain sad. It was among the most inept in college football, was dead-last in passing efficiency, and...
Football247Sports

Monday Mailbag: 26 Days and Counting

Good Morning and Happy Monday! Hope everyone had a great weekend and ready for a big week!. Let's get the week started with our Monday staple. Have a question? Drop it here... Why do so many of our non starting offensive lineman weigh 260 to 270lbs?. To be fair -...
FootballDaily Norseman

The Daily Norseman Mailbag

You have questions, I have answers....a wrong answer is still an answer. Training camp goes on, the Broncos arrive this week for joint practices; hopefully going against another team will start to provide some clues on which bubble players are staying and which are going. Dede Westbrook hasn’t seen the...
NFLofftackleempire.com

Big Shoes to Fill: A 2021 Northwestern Defense Preview

Say hello to the best defense in college football in 2020. We’re talking abrupt departures today, because the 2020 Northwestern Wildcats—who, somewhat jingoistically, I’ll continue to note were statistically the best defense in football—have scattered as retirements, transfers, and NFL draft picks have left just four starters and a new coordinator on that side of the ball.
Portland, ORchatsports.com

Purdue Among 2022 PK85 Tournament Participants

It appears that Purdue will be among an absolutely stacked field during the PK85 event in November of 2022. CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein was the first to break the news via Twitter. PK85 is the annual college basketball event held in honor of Nike chairman and co-founder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy