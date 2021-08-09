Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rain will also lead to reduced visibility on area roadways, including portions of Interstates 10 and 110. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern West Baton Rouge, east central Iberville and south central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 300 PM CDT At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plaquemine, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, heavy rain and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to localized street flooding. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Westminster, Inniswold, Village St. George, Gardere, Carville and Merrydale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH