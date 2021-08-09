Special Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Morgan, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Elliott; Morgan; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Morgan, eastern Rowan and Elliott Counties through 400 PM EDT At 314 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blairs Mills, or 7 miles west of Sandy Hook, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Little Sandy and Steele around 320 PM EDT. Sandy Hook, Newfoundland, Stark and Crockett around 330 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Isonville, Culver and Bruin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH