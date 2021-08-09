Special Weather Statement issued for Mountrail, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ...FRED REMAINS A DEPRESSION WITH STRENGTHENING EXPECTED TODAY NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Collier, Far South Miami-Dade, and Mainland Monroe * STORM INFORMATION: - About 340 miles southeast of Miami FL or about 430 miles southeast of Naples FL - 22.0N 76.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 300 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Fred, although disorganized this morning, is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today. Confidence is relatively high in the general track and intensity forecast as Fred moves through the Straits and across the Keys this weekend. * The main threat from Fred to the local area will be the potential for localized flooding from excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect from tonight through Sunday night. * Sustained tropical storm force winds are most likely over our Gulf waters and the immediate southwest coast. Elsewhere, tropical storm force winds will be most likely in occasional gusts. * A few tornadoes will be possible as Fred moves through the eastern Gulf. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected, with a heightened risk for rip currents and elevated surf along the Atlantic coast (especially on Saturday). * The main window for the above impacts will be from late tonight through Saturday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the majority of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the interior Lake region. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.