Mountrail County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Mountrail, Renville, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mountrail; Renville; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ward, southwestern Renville and northeastern Mountrail Counties through 300 PM CDT At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blaisdell, or 12 miles east of Stanley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Blaisdell around 220 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Donnybrook and Greene. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

City
Blaisdell, ND
County
Ward County, ND
City
Stanley, ND
County
Mountrail County, ND
County
Renville County, ND
Lee County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Lee TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Cape Coral - Captiva - Sanibel * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-7 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Pittsylvania County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania County through 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ringgold, or near Blairs, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ringgold and Keeling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ...FRED REMAINS A DEPRESSION WITH STRENGTHENING EXPECTED TODAY NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Collier, Far South Miami-Dade, and Mainland Monroe * STORM INFORMATION: - About 340 miles southeast of Miami FL or about 430 miles southeast of Naples FL - 22.0N 76.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 300 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Fred, although disorganized this morning, is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today. Confidence is relatively high in the general track and intensity forecast as Fred moves through the Straits and across the Keys this weekend. * The main threat from Fred to the local area will be the potential for localized flooding from excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect from tonight through Sunday night. * Sustained tropical storm force winds are most likely over our Gulf waters and the immediate southwest coast. Elsewhere, tropical storm force winds will be most likely in occasional gusts. * A few tornadoes will be possible as Fred moves through the eastern Gulf. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected, with a heightened risk for rip currents and elevated surf along the Atlantic coast (especially on Saturday). * The main window for the above impacts will be from late tonight through Saturday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the majority of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the interior Lake region. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Republic County in north central Kansas Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Linn, Scandia, Greenleaf, Courtland, Barnes, Cuba, Morrowville, Norway, Republic, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska, Agenda and Hollenberg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley, Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of Northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina and southeastern Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia through 130 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stratford, or near Sparta, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sparta Ennice Mouth Of Wilson Whitehead Stratford Twin Oaks and Glade Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina and south central Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia through 100 PM EDT At 1228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Piney Creek, or near Mouth Of Wilson, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sparta Independence Mouth Of Wilson Bridle Creek Stratford Twin Oaks and Scottville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Patrick County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Patrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Surry, northwestern Stokes and southwestern Patrick Counties through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Plains, or over Mount Airy, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain State Park Toast Woodville and White Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Monroe County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Marathon - Key Colony Beach - Layton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/ - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NOAA/Florida Keys National Weather Service - http://www.weather.gov/key/
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Pecos, east central Reeves, eastern Ward and Crane Counties through 430 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms southeast of Grandfalls, or 23 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Monahans, Crane, Thorntonville, Grandfalls, Pyote, Wickett, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Coyanosa, Imperial Reservoir, Crane County Airport, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport, Girvin, Royalty, Sierra Madera, Firestone Test Track, Imperial, Cordona Lake and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 232 and 289. Interstate 20 between mile markers 64 and 86. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ottawa County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ottawa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ottawa County through 500 PM CDT At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tescott. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tescott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Trego and southwestern Ellis Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riga. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ellis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Clarion County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VENANGO AND CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Knox, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Clarion, Knox, Emlenton, Strattanville, Limestone, Shippenville, Fryburg, Leeper, and Cranberry Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Indian Creek at Overland Park affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood. * Until this evening. * At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water begins to cover the portion of Lee Boulevard located south of Interstate 435. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Fri Fri 7am 10am 1pm Indian Creek Stateline Rd Leawoo 20.0 20.7 Fri 5am 20.0 18.1 17.4
Mitchell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell County through 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beloit, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beloit and Scottsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickinson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dickinson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carlton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Herington, Hope and Carlton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Nemaha County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nemaha and Richardson Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Craig to 4 miles northwest of Humboldt to near Summerfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stella, Verdon and Shubert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Caroline County, MDweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Atlantic. In Maryland, Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Ohio County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

