Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Adair by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Adair HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Adair County. In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, OK
City
Adair, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm

CNN — Fred hasn’t dropped dead yet. Despite looking disorganized on satellite, the tropical depression may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida as soon as early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts. The forecast prompted tropical storm warnings Friday for the southwest Florida coast, including Key West...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden calls on Congress to act on drug prices | HHS to require vaccine for agency health care workers | Teachers unions split on endorsing vaccine mandates

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Vaccine mandates are becoming more popular as the music industry navigates the delta surge. AEG, the nation's second-largest concert promoter, will implement one starting Oct. 1 for every venue and festival, including Coachella. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy