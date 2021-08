There was plenty of celebrating to do on Wednesday night as Chelsea captured yet another European trophy. The Blues defeated Europa League winner Villarreal 6-5 in penalties (1-1 AET) to lift the UEFA Super Cup and kick off their season in style. The victory marks the second time the club has won European silverware in the last four months, both wins coming under Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea Empire now seems to be at the height of its powers and Tuchel’s men are a force to be reckoned with in 2021/22.