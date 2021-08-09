2 Dead In Route 130 Crash

At the scene Photo Credit: 6abc Action News

Two people have reportedly died in a Route 130 crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The crash occurred southbound side of the road at Industrial Highway around 2:45 a.m., reports say.

The crash snapped a utility pole and took down wires.

Cinnaminson police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment and details surrounding the crash was unclear.

Photo courtesy of 6abc Action News.

