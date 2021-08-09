Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

2 Dead In Route 130 Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZntIy_0bMTaMRl00
At the scene Photo Credit: 6abc Action News

Two people have reportedly died in a Route 130 crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The crash occurred southbound side of the road at Industrial Highway around 2:45 a.m., reports say.

The crash snapped a utility pole and took down wires.

Cinnaminson police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment and details surrounding the crash was unclear.

Photo courtesy of 6abc Action News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sb#6abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Wood County, WVWTAP

Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead and two others hospitalized, in an accident involving three vehicles on U.S. Route 50. Chief Deputy Robert Sims of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound Chevy Equinox went off the right side of the road on 50, striking a Department of Highways mower driven by Scott Graham. Graham was injured and transported to a hospital.
Erie, PAyourerie

Motorcyclist injured after hitting car at high speed on Rt. 19

ERIE, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning motor vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. A motorcycle was traveling northbound toward Erie when it struck a four door sedan pulling into The Ridge Golf Course on Route 19. According to an eye witnesses account, the motorcycle was traveling...
Crawford County, PAexplore venango

Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 77

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was airlifted to UPMC Hamot after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 77 on Sunday evening. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, on State Highway 77, just east of Gravel Run Road, in Richmond Township, Crawford County.
WMDT.com

Victim identified in deadly Dover crash

DOVER,DE- Delaware State Police Saturday, identified the man who died in a car collision on Friday, July 30, 2021, as 48-year-old Natalio Victor Ramirez Ortiz, of Dover. Police say Ramirez Ortiz was traveling northbound on Wyoming Mill Road towards Riverside Road on Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 12:21 p.m when his car swerved off the roadway into a private yard and then struck a tree.
Hanover County, VANBC12

Route 301 crash closes lanes in Hanover, 2-3 hour delays

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle crash leaving both drivers seriously injured. Two vehicles collided that the Chamberlayne Road and Crown Colony Parkway intersection. An SUV traveling southbound was making a left turn on Crown Colony Parkway when a sedan traveling northbound collided with...
Boalsburg, PAState College

Boalsburg Woman Dies in Crash on Route 322

A 20-year-old Penn State student from Boalsburg died after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, according to state police at Rockview and the Centre County Coroner’s Office. Elizabeth A. Biddle was a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor trailer at...
Trumbull County, OHWFMJ.com

Bus crash closes Route 88 in Farmington

State Troopers are investigating an injury accident involving what dispatchers described as a handicapped-accessible bus in northern Trumbull County. The bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash at Routes 88 and 534 in Farmington Township just after 10:30 a.m. Monday. The driver of the bus was injured. No...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Five vehicle crash on Route 1 sends three to hospital

Three people were injured in a five vehicle pile up on Route 1 July 31 along the Forgotten Mile. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. involving five vehicles that were heavily damaged. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the seen where large amounts of debris covered the roadway, said Warren Jones of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
Greene County, OHDayton Daily News

REPORT: Multiple vehicles involved in crash on state Route 4

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash at state Route 4 and Bath Road. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene. Initial reports show that the crash was called in around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. There may be as many as five patients involved in the crash. However, dispatchers did not have many additional details available about how many vehicles were involved or the severity of any injuries.
Virginia StateWAVY News 10

Man dies after crash on Route 13 in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was fatally injured after police say he crossed through oncoming traffic on Route 13 in Accomac on Thursday, striking a tree on the other side of the road. Virginia State Police say it happened around 6:20 p.m. just north of Baylys Neck Road near...
Vermilion, OHChronicle-Telegram

Vermilion police identify driver in state Route 2 crash Sunday

Vermilion police identified Russell James, 37, of Sheffield Lake, as the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado that plunged off an embankment and down a cliff off state Route 2 Sunday afternoon. A police crash report released Monday showed that James' pickup truck left the roadway while headed west and fell...
Caledonia County, VTCaledonian Record-News

BAC Tests Implicate Driver In Route 114 Crash

A Lyndon woman told police she only had two drinks before crashing her car into the woods off Route 114 last month. Samantha Chamberlain, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving and was released without conditions by Judge Brian Grearson.
Paramus, NJdailyvoice.com

Police: Driver Crashes Stolen SUV On Route 17 During Paramus Pursuit

A police chase ended when the driver crashed a stolen SUV into a utility pole on Route 17 in Paramus before dawn Monday, authorities said. Officer Nicholas Tanelli began pursuing the 2018 Audi SQ5 after it sped past him on the southbound highway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Ehrenberg said. The...
Phillipston, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Victims of Route 2 fatal crash in Phillipston identified

PHILLIPSTON — State Police Thursday identified the Athol woman killed in a head-on crash on Route 2 in Phillipston late Tuesday as 24-year-old Alysha Rentas. Shortly after 11 p.m., troopers from the Athol State Police barracks responded to reports of an accident just west of Exit 79, the result of a wrong-way driver.
Noble County, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Akron man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 83 in Noble County

The Cambridge post of the State Highway Patrol investigated three injury crashes Saturday, including a fatal motorcycle wreck on Route 83 in Noble County that claimed the life of an Akron man. James Rich, 77, was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med, where he was pronounced dead. He was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy