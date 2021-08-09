Following new law, Utah County Sheriff’s Office limits media access to mugshots

Dutchess County Sees 57% Increase in Police Officer/Deputy Sheriff Exam Applicants. Poughkeepsie, NY… Following extensive community outreach by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Dutchess County Department of Human Resources, as well as local police agencies, to encourage a diverse applicant pool for the upcoming Police Officer/Deputy Sheriff exam, County Executive Marc Molinaro and Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson have announced nearly 1,400 applications have been submitted to take the upcoming exam, an increase of more than 56% over 2017 when the exam was last offered. The outreach effort was also very successful in encouraging a greater diversity of applicants, with a 105% increase in African American applicants, a 203% increase in Hispanic applicants, an 89% increase in Asian applicants and a 98% increase in female applicants. The police exam is scheduled to be administered on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.