Louisville, CO

Derrick Allison, Johnny Holden Charged After Louisville Police Vehicle Was Firebombed

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hn233_0bMTZF9n00

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville police have arrested two men after a firebombing incident involving one of the department’s SUVs. It happened on July 25 at the Grand View at Flatirons apartments, where the police had investigated and arrested Derrick Allison days earlier on July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJQQw_0bMTZF9n00

(credit: Louisville Police)

That SUV was a total loss, at a value of about $70,000 including all the equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwHHk_0bMTZF9n00

Derrick Allison (credit: Louisville Police)

Last Tuesday police were back at those apartments, located at 855 Dillon Road, for a dumpster fire.

Then on Wednesday police again arrested Allison, 35, on a number of charges including arson and witness intimidation. They also arrested Johnny Holden, 34, for alleged arson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNBwT_0bMTZF9n00

Johnny Holden (credit: Louisville Police)

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke about the arrests on Monday morning.

“The act of setting a police car on fire says so much about what they were doing not only to the police, but the community as a whole, and the impact that they had on the people of the Grand View apartments,” Dougherty said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police obtained a warrant for the security camera which Allison set up in his own apartment.

The men can be seen and heard on camera planning to and making a Molotov cocktail to ignite the vehicle on fire.

