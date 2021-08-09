Derrick Allison, Johnny Holden Charged After Louisville Police Vehicle Was Firebombed

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville police have arrested two men after a firebombing incident involving one of the department’s SUVs. It happened on July 25 at the Grand View at Flatirons apartments, where the police had investigated and arrested Derrick Allison days earlier on July 14.

That SUV was a total loss, at a value of about $70,000 including all the equipment.

Last Tuesday police were back at those apartments, located at 855 Dillon Road, for a dumpster fire.

Then on Wednesday police again arrested Allison, 35, on a number of charges including arson and witness intimidation. They also arrested Johnny Holden, 34, for alleged arson.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke about the arrests on Monday morning.

“The act of setting a police car on fire says so much about what they were doing not only to the police, but the community as a whole, and the impact that they had on the people of the Grand View apartments,” Dougherty said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police obtained a warrant for the security camera which Allison set up in his own apartment.

The men can be seen and heard on camera planning to and making a Molotov cocktail to ignite the vehicle on fire.