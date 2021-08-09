Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Senators weigh in on final infrastructure vote

By Gray DC Newsroom
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate are on track to hold a final vote Tuesday for a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet. Members have stayed late in Washington, D.C. despite a planned month-long August recess to push the bill over the finish line.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gray Dc#The U S Senate#Gray Television#Cnn#The White House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy