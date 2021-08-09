Senators weigh in on final infrastructure vote

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate are on track to hold a final vote Tuesday for a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet. Members have stayed late in Washington, D.C. despite a planned month-long August recess to push the bill over the finish line.