COVID-19 vaccine incentive at Pittsburg State University includes a $500 scholarship, chance for $8,500 grand prize
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Pittsburg State University is offering students financial incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines. Students with regular on-campus classes in Pittsburg who provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 17 will each receive a $500 scholarship and be entered to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes that are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals, and housing.www.ksn.com
