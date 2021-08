It Ain't Retro: Daptone Records & The 21st-Century Soul Revolution (out August 10 in the U.S. on Jawbone Press) tells the story of the iconic Daptone label, and the international revivalist funk/soul scene it helped inspire in the 2000s and beyond. Here, in a passage from the book, author Jessica Lipsky takes us through how the label's house band, the Dap-Kings, came to play on one of the most beloved albums of the 21st century -- Amy Winehouse's 2006 LP Back to Black -- and the impact, both good and bad, that the soul-pop set's success had on the Daptone family. (The section has been condensed from how it appears in the book.)