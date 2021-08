The dog days of summer are here, and the Rangers roster is basically set. The only thing looming is the Jack Eichel thing, and I think we are all getting a little annoyed at this point. Either trade him or don’t, since this purgatory status is old. That said, the plan for this summer has been executed. Chris Drury had targets, he got those targets, and he kept the players he wanted to keep. For better or for worse. But the Rangers are a win now team after this. And when you’re win now, there are no half measures, and it’s time for the Rangers to go for that Stanley Cup.