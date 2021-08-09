Severe Storms Rumble Through Northwest Iowa Sunday
Northwest Iowa — Severe Thunderstorms which may have contained tornadoes moved through the area Sunday late afternoon and early evening, with limited damage reported. The first warning from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls was issued at 4:10 Sunday afternoon and affected eastern Osceola County, as well as southeastern Nobles County in Minnesota. That Severe Thunderstorm Warning cautioned on the potential for winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.kiwaradio.com
Comments / 0