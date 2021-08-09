Report: Military to Mandate Covid Vaccine
The Pentagon is making moves to require all members of the U.S. military to get the Covid-19 vaccine or face possible consequences under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Per the AP, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending a memo to troops Monday outlining the plan to get everyone vaccinated by September 15th, a date that could be shifted should the vaccine get final FDA approval — or if infection rates continue to surge. If said approval does not come in time, Austin would have to seek a waiver from Biden to make the shot mandatory. Service members are already required to get up to 17 vaccines.www.greenwichtime.com
