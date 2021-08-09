Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New Climate Change Report Confirms: Everything’s Terrible, But Maybe Not Hopeless

By Danielle Campoamor
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major United Nations (UN) scientific report has concluded what any sentient being has long known to be true: Global warming is not only real, it is getting worse and is now unavoidable. On Monday, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published their AR6 Climate Change 2021 report, which found that there is no way to stop global warming from "intensifying over the next 30 years," The New York Times writes, but a short window of time to slow things down. This is all, of course, thanks to powerful countries refusing to curb their fossil-fuel emissions, according to the report.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Un#Ipcc#The New York Times#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Why Are We Suddenly Waking Up to the Threat of Climate Change?

After decades of obliviousness to warnings, people are suddenly transfixed by the seriousness of climate change. Some suggest that climate change may have been implicated in an earlier societal collapse during the Bronze Age, which led to food scarcity. Huge wildfires, extreme heat and rising sea levels provide evidence that...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

What is a ‘black swan’ event and why are they key to the climate crisis?

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has revealed the physical changes, both underway and looming, that are a result of climate change - from harsher extreme weather to rising sea levels.The report, compiled by leading scientists and signed off by governments, confirms that the world is unlikely to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change and that holding global warming to 1.5C above preindustrial times is now "very challenging".IPCC report - live: Latest reactions as UN report to warn time running out to save planetAt the request of governments, it looked at...
EnvironmentPhys.org

IPCC Report: Climate change is happening here and now

Climate researcher Sonia Seneviratne contributed to the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As she highlights here, the new report clearly demonstrates that we can't afford to lose any more time when it comes to climate change. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn a ‘Long-feared Era’ of Disastrous Climate Change

It's just over halfway through the year but catastrophic events from all over the globe have made world scientists believe that a 'long-feared era of disastrous climate change' has come. From extreme rainfall in Germany and China, to brutal droughts in the west, and relentless wildfires and heat waves from...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Don’t buy the latest climate-change alarmism

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest climate report, and reactions from politicians and media pundits could not have been more predictable. Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.)
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

For decades, Earth’s energy system has been out of whack. Stability in Earth's climate hinges on a delicate balance between the amount of energy the planet absorbs from the sun and the amount of energy Earth emits back into space. But that equilibrium has been thrown off in recent years — and the imbalance is growing, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.
EnvironmentThe Verge

A NASA scientist explains why the weather is becoming more extreme

Across China and Western Europe in July, the amount of rain that might typically fall over several months to a year came down within a matter of days, triggering floods that swept entire homes off their foundations. In June, the usually mild regions of Southwest Canada and the US’s Pacific Northwest saw temperatures that rivaled highs in California’s Death Valley desert. The severe heat was enough to buckle roads and melt power cables.
EnvironmentGrazia

Is The World Waking Up To The Climate Change Emergency?

The rain began falling in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany on 12 July – and didn’t stop. In just three days, more than double the usual rainfall for the whole month came down. The river Ahr, south of Bonn, burst its banks and entire villages were swept away. The devastation spread to parts of Belgium, Luxembourg and.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Scientists Declare Climate Emergency: Earth’s Vital Signs Worsen Amid Business-As-Usual on Climate Change

Scientists reaffirm 2019 climate emergency declaration and again call for transformative change based on updated trends. In 2019, a coalition of more than 11,000 scientists from across the globe declared a climate emergency and established a set of vital signs for the Earth in order to measure effective climate action. Now, twenty months later, a new study published on July 28, 2021, in BioScience finds that those vital signs reflect the consequences of unrelenting “business-as-usual” on climate change.
EnvironmentPosted by
MyTexasDaily

UN Issues “Code Red” on Climate Change in New Report

According to a new report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the impacts of climate change are already here, and our window to prevent a more catastrophic future is closing rapidly. The report draws on over 14,000 scientific studies and includes 40 contributing authors from across the...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Scientists Have 'Grim' Prediction About Global Warming Threat

As the world's foremost expert on climate change prepares to warn of an urgent and catastrophic threat to the global climate system, scientists believe the fires, floods, and extreme weather witnessed throughout the world in recent months are only a taste of what may be expected if global warming takes hold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy