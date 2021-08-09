Cancel
Baltimore, MD

2 Baltimore Men, 2 Teens Charged For Armed Robbery Of Woman In Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said two 21-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys were charged in an armed robbery Monday morning.

Officers reported to the 7800 block of Burton Court, where they met the victim, a woman. She reported that she agreed with the four men to dive them from Baltimore to another destination for cash. When they arrived at the destination and the woman requested her fare, one of the men reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her.

The woman fled the area and then called 911.

Police canvassed the area and located the suspects. On the two 17-year-olds, police found 5.86 grams of suspected crack cocaine. On another suspect, identified as 21-year-old Malik Myers, police found 12.07 grams of suspected crack cocaine. On the fourth suspect, identified as Keiontay Washington of Baltimore, police found a modified 9mm handgun.

