64-Year-Old Man Dies In Industrial Accident In Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man has died in an industrial accident in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lakeside Boulevard on Monday following a report of an accident involving industrial equipment. An official cause of death is pending until an autopsy is performed, police said.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health has been notified about the fatal accident.