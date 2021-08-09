Goliath Season 4: Release Date, Cast and More

A few things to unpack here. Number one, yes, it’s Comic-Con weekend, this weekend, but it’s been something of a non-existent entity thanks to COVID and once has to wonder if that’s it for Comic-Con’s pop-cultural dominance (though they are apparently trying a bigger, in-person version in the fall). Secondly, yes, it’s been nearly a decade since “Dexter” ended its 8-season run on Showtime, but “Dexter” is back. However, if you maybe loathed that season, and apparently many fans did, don’t worry, this isn’t “Dexter” season 9; it’s something that seems like a soft reboot called “Dexter: New Blood.” Maybe it’s a little bit like the “requel,” you know, like “Alien 5” (had it happened), would have been where it picks up after the events of “Aliens” and ignores the rest.