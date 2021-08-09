Cancel
Goliath Season 4: Release Date, Cast and More

After the shocking events of the season 3 finale, Billy Bob Thornton is officially coming back with a fourth and final season of the legal drama Goliath. The very existence of a new season reveals that his character survived that surprise gunshot wound in the third season's closing moments. But read on to learn about what the final season will be about, which actors are joining the cast, and when and where you'll be able to watch the new season.

