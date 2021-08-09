Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Teaser Goes Through the Looking Glass

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all but impossible to accurately capture just how gloriously weird Doom Patrol is to the uninitiated viewer, but this new footage sure seems like it comes as close as it can get to accomplishing that task. The HBO Max DC series has just released a first look at the upcoming season 3 and it’s, well, take a look for yourself. “We’re all the way through the looking glass now” are the final words spoken in the teaser trailer and that just about sums it up. You’ll find the Doom Patrol season 3 trailer below.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Joivan Wade
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Matt Bomer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#The Doom Patrol#Through The Looking Glass#Hbo#Dc Television Dc#Superman Lois#Cw#Young Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brendan Fraser's Facial Hair Is Just One Highlight In Doom Patrol's First Season 3 Trailer

At long last, HBO Max has released fans' first good look at how Doom Patrol will follow up on its depressing AF Season 2 finale, and it looks like things are going to get magnificently trippy when Season 3 arrives this fall. The DC Comic outcasts are sure to fall through the rabbit hole in the aftermath of their confrontation with the deadly Candlemaker, and at some point during a trip to the past seen in the trailer above, viewers will get to enjoy the further magnificence in the form of Brendan Fraser's facial hair. But there's more to it than JUST that, of course.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Doom Patrol’s Stunt Coordinator Teases Big Action for Season 3

Doom Patrol may be one of the wildest DC television shows with its colorful characters and envelope-pushing storylines—they did do sex ghosts in Season 2, after all—but the HBO Max series is also one that is full of impressive stunts and crazy action sequences that somehow keep one-upping themselves each season. And according to the series’ stunt coordinator, they’re doing it again in Season 3. Thom Williams tells CBR that Season 3 will take everything from the first two seasons of the popular series and “ramp it up by a factor of ten”.
MoviesComicBook

DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies

Fresh off their season three trailer premiere earlier this week, HBO Max's Doom Patrol is firing shots at the competition with a tweet that has drawn the ire of Marvel fans. Today marked the premiere of Marvel Studios new animated series What If...? on Disney+, positing game-changing questions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that change the course of history for fans of the films. Doom Patrol couldn't let the opportunity go unpassed though, tweeting out "#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy?" adding on the thinking face emoji at the end. As expected, this tweet has sparked some contentious replies.
TV SeriesComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

Stranger Things 4’s teaser trailer is finally here as Netflix gave fans what they’ve been asking for all year. The new clip says that things are going to get weird in 2022 as the Hawkins crew visits the upside down. As with the previous couple of seasons, everyone is looking just a bit older than before. (Of special mirth is Caleb McLaughlin’s new hi-top fade haircut showing the passage of time.) So many things were left unresolved at the end of the third salvo of episodes, so it will be fun for fans to finally get the answers they’ve been waiting for. Hopper is presumably still out there somewhere and there will have to be a rescue mission to uncover what kind of strange happenings are lurking out in Russia or whatever dangerous realm all these monsters are being controlled from. Check out the clip down below.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Doom Patrol Season 3 Teases The Weirdest Outing Yet

The world’s weirdest superheroes are back for their third run of adventures – and it might just be their strangest season yet. At least, that’s the vibe we get from this first look teaser trailer for Doom Patrol season 3, which premieres on HBO Max next month. The streaming platform debuted this preview of the return of the one-of-a-kind Emmy-nominated series this Monday afternoon. Check it out via the player above.
TV Series411mania.com

Doom Patrol Season Three Trailer Online, Season Drops Next Month

HBO Max has released the trailer for the third season of Doom Patrol, which picks up right where season two left off: with the team (and the world) in a lot of trouble. The new season debuts on September 23. It stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero and Timothy Dalton. Michelle Gomez also joins the cast this season as Madame Rouge.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Premiere Date on HBO Max Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“What does it all mean?” That’s one of the questions asked in the Doom Patrol Season 3 teaser, and you’ll be asking the same question after you watch. New episodes of the DC series premiere on HBO Max — its first season dropped on DC Universe, then the second on both streaming services — on Thursday, September 23, with the first three. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Thursdays, through November 11.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Doom Patrol Announces Season 3 Premiere Date in Trippy Teaser Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think a lot of comic book fans have long overlooked the fact that DC's Doom Patrol exists which is a complete shame considering it's one of the best series they've come up with in recent memory. Released in 2019 and originally airing on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, the show which stars Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, and more isn't showing signs of slowing down. In fact, a third season is coming our way (unsurprising considering Season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger) and now, we finally know when it'll arrive.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Doom Patrol's Season 3 Teaser Is Quite Possibly the Strangest Thing We've Seen All Year — Get Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a teaser for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and… y’all have fun now making heads or tails of it! Premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 (with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases), Season 3 opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker, which leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol then finds themselves at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (played by Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine...
MoviesCollider

Michael Keaton Describes the First Shot of Batman in 'The Flash': "Whoa, This Is Big"

The bat's been out of the bag for a while, and we all know Michael Keaton is reprising the role of Batman in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash. What we absolutely do not know is what it'll feel like to see Keaton step back into the cape and cowl he last wore almost three decades ago for a pair of Batman films directed by Tim Burton. So when Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with the actor for the upcoming action-thriller The Protege, he simply had to ask what that very first day back in costume was like. The answer is everything a Bat-fan—especially a Tim Burton Bat-fan—could want.
TV SeriesGamespot

Doom Patrol Season 3 Gets Crazy First Trailer, Hits HBO Max On September 23

The first teaser for Doom Patrol Season 3 has been released. The latest season of the DC show premieres on HBO Max on September 23. Doom Patrol has always been a quirky series, but this new teaser is flat-out weird. It opens normally enough, with shots of some of the main characters from the team of superhero outcasts, including Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Negative Man (Matt Bomer). Then it goes crazy, as the soundtrack is filled with fractured dialogue and nonsensical phrases ("piffle paffle!") and crazy Monty Python-style animation, before giving us a taste of some of the strange creatures and beings that the team will encounter in Season 3. Check it out below:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus

To say it was ahead of its time may be quite an understatement. Rachel Pollack took over writing Doom Patrol from Grant Morrison at DC/Vertigo in the mid-nineties, she was the most prominent trans creator of the day, before that was even a consideration, and writing a trans character Coagula as part of the mix, a superhero team that Grant Morrison had established with more queer characters than any other, decades ahead of Young Avengers or the promised JLQ.
TV SeriesEmpire

The Great: It's War In The First Teaser For Season 2

The Great was easily one of the most entertaining series of last year, with The Favourite's Tony McNamara created another historical comedy drama that doesn't skew towards complete fact and yet finds the fun in some wildly accurate elements. Season 2 is headed our way in November and the first teaser promises more snappy banter between Elle Fanning's Catherine and Nicholas Hoult's Peter, and plenty of chaos.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Michael Keaton Says Putting His Batman Suit on for THE FLASH Was "Shockingly Normal"

One of the most exciting things about DC’s The Flash movie is that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in the movie. That alone is one of the only reasons that I care about seeing the movie. I’ve always loved Keaton’s version of Batman, and the fact that he is playing the character again after all these years is incredibly exciting! I never thought it would ever happen!

Comments / 0

Community Policy