‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Teaser Goes Through the Looking Glass
It’s all but impossible to accurately capture just how gloriously weird Doom Patrol is to the uninitiated viewer, but this new footage sure seems like it comes as close as it can get to accomplishing that task. The HBO Max DC series has just released a first look at the upcoming season 3 and it’s, well, take a look for yourself. “We’re all the way through the looking glass now” are the final words spoken in the teaser trailer and that just about sums it up. You’ll find the Doom Patrol season 3 trailer below.www.slashfilm.com
