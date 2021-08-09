The Scariest Predictions in the New U.N. Climate Report Are Also the Most Unlikely
"It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land," declares the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its new Sixth Assessment Report. "Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred." The climate scientists who assembled and curated the data inform us that the average temperature of the globe is now 1.1°C (about 2°F) higher than the average temperature of the 1850–1900 period.reason.com
Comments / 0