Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Scariest Predictions in the New U.N. Climate Report Are Also the Most Unlikely

By Ronald Bailey
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land," declares the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its new Sixth Assessment Report. "Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred." The climate scientists who assembled and curated the data inform us that the average temperature of the globe is now 1.1°C (about 2°F) higher than the average temperature of the 1850–1900 period.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Climate Science#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ipcc#Breakthrough Institute#University Of Colorado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, a U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday, warning the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. Humans are "unequivocally" to blame, the report from...
Environmentwsau.com

What they said about ‘Code Red’ U.N. climate science report

(Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday published a report that delivered dramatic warnings about the effect of human-induced climate change on the planet – and how much worse it could get. Here are some excerpts from early reactions:. U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:. “Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report...
Environment101.9 KELO-FM

To save the planet, focus on cutting methane – U.N. climate report

(Reuters) – In four decades of climate negotiations, the world has focused intensely and exclusively on the most abundant climate-warming gas: carbon dioxide. This year, scientists are urging a focus on another potent greenhouse gas – methane – as the planet’s best hope for staving off catastrophic global warming. Countries...
Environment95.5 FM WIFC

U.N. climate report likely to deliver stark warnings on global warming

LONDON(Reuters) – Eight years after its last update on climate science, the United Nations is set to publish a report Monday that will likely deliver even starker warnings about how quickly the planet is warming – and how damaging the impacts might get. Since the last report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/syr by the...
EnvironmentScientific American

How Much Worse Will Thawing Arctic Permafrost Make Climate Change?

The permanence of frozen ground in the Arctic is no longer guaranteed as Earth’s temperatures continue to climb. But how much the degradation of so-called permafrost will worsen climate change is still unclear, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) Sixth Assessment Report, released this week. The uncertainty leaves researchers with a frustrating hole in their climate projections.
Environmentwnctimes.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentWNMT AM 650

Factbox-Five key things to watch for in the U.N. climate report

(Reuters) – Scientists are finalizing a long-awaited U.N. report updating the scientific consensus on climate change and the increasing risks it poses across the world. Coming out Monday, the report by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will analyze thousands of studies published since the last IPCC scientific assessment https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/syr in 2013.
POTUSNPR

The U.N. Climate Change Report Is Out. What Should The White House Do?

All right, so what can or should the Biden administration try to do here? With us now is Allison Crimmins. She's a climate scientist. She also heads the National Climate Assessment, which is a government report that evaluates how the U.S. is doing on climate change. Good morning, Allison. ALLISON...
EnvironmentMetro International

Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel’s report

(Reuters) – The U.N. climate panel has released its most comprehensive assessment https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 of climate change yet. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) used its strongest terms yet to assert that humans are causing climate change, with the first line of its report summary reading: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”
EnvironmentPosted by
AFAR

5 Things to Know About the New U.N. Report on Climate Change

From wild weather patterns to “negative emissions,” the authors sum up a report released Monday. The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. Humans are to blame. The report says almost all...
Earth Science101 WIXX

Geoengineering marks scientific gains in U.N. report on dire climate future

(Reuters) – Geoengineering science is advancing, but the question remains – should we use it?. The U.N. climate report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 released Monday presents a major leap forward in predicting how geoengineering to limit global warming might affect the planet, although scientists said the greatest hurdle remains deciding whether to use the controversial methods.
Environmentwsgw.com

Major U.N. climate report warns of “extreme” and “unprecedented” impacts

From flood to fire, 2021 has been a summer of extraordinary extremes across the globe — a sign that the impacts of climate change are already widespread and accelerating. Such extremes, and their connection to human-caused climate change, are just one main theme in a landmark climate report released Monday by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
EnvironmentBradford Era

U.N. climate report: Cut methane now to buy more time for decarbonization

(The Center Square) – Countries must eliminate carbon emissions over the next 30 years and other harmful air pollutants, like methane, to stave off a catastrophic rise in global temperatures, the latest United Nations climate report finds. Scientists on the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published an updated assessment...
EnvironmentPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

U.N. climate report paints grim future for humanity

A new report out Monday warns that global temperatures will continue rising in coming decades, and that human activity is driving that increase. Those are among the conclusions reached by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, joins William Brangham to discuss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy