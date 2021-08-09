The Scariest Predictions in the New U.N. Climate Report Are Also the Most Unlikely

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.