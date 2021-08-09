Crooklyn’s Corner 15: MMA Twitter Q&A with John Nash

Vicente Luque is going to be part of future welterweight contender conversations following his performance at UFC 265, says UFC president Dana White. Luque earned his fourth consecutive win — and second by D’Arce choke — when he submitted Michael Chiesa in the first round of their fight on Saturday. White was left in awe by Luque and praised him for making such a bold statement by submitting Chiesa, who is obviously known for his grappling prowess. Now that he holds a win over another name in the upper echelon of the welterweight division, White has no doubt that Luque should be talked about alongside those currently sitting at the top.