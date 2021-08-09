Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Crooklyn’s Corner 15: MMA Twitter Q&A with John Nash

By Stephie Haynes
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Crooklyn S Corner#Time#Venum#Independent#Soundcloud#Itunes Apple Tv#Iheartradio#Stitcher#Tunein#Overcast#Player Fm#Amazon Music#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesringsidenews.com

R-Truth Reacts To ‘Black John Cena’ Trending On Twitter

Twitter is full of interesting trends and a ton of people are using the phrase “Black John Cena” today. This sparked a lot of memes and jokes; R-Truth noticed this trend and he had to chime in. A throwback photo was posted by Brendan Cobbina and he looked a bit...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accuses Top UFC Star Of ‘Cheating’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.
UFCMMA Fighting

Nate Diaz takes a shot at Conor McGregor, promises to show him how it’s done against Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz rarely misses a chance to dunk on longtime rival Conor McGregor, and that war of words continued with a pair of social media posts on Monday. The former “BMF” title contender and one-time lightweight title challenger took to Twitter to fire a shot at the Irish superstar, who continues to rest and recover after suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star After ‘Accidental’ Cheating

UFC President Dana White has released Kai Kamaka after his illegal move in a fight. Kamaka (8-4-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC) went 1-2-1 under the UFC banner, with his lone octagon win coming in his promotional debut, a “Fight of the Night” war against Tony Kelley at UFC 252. Daniel Cormier UFC Firing Rumor Claim Stuns Fans.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier UFC Firing Rumor Claim Stuns Fans

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in all of the MMA world and he also knows when to have a good time, most notably with his use of cannabis. He also does not have a good relationship with Daniel Cormier, and he’s claimed Cormier is deserving of being fired by UFC for breaking protocol. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also previously leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Logan Paul Fight Bombshell

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz had previously said that he would return to the cage this year. He had also challenged YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, Logan Paul, to a bout. Ortiz recently took to his Twitter account and wrote:. “you missed the bus homie.”. Tito seemed to imply that...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg Bold Offer To Anderson Silva Leaks

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg seems to be interested in a fight at the upcoming Triller Fight Club. She recently responded to a Tweet that noted that a boxing bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is currently being targeted for the upcoming Triller Fight Club card on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Sean O’Malley Reveals Jon Jones ‘Rejected’ UFC Star

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor previously leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
UFCFanSided

Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped

Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped. It didn’t take long for the news of a Triller boxing fight between former UFC champions, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Siva to upset the harmony on Twitter. Ok, ok, there’s never harmony on Twitter but you get what we mean. The news, first reported by MMAFighting sent MMA Twitter into a panic of sorts at the idea.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265 prelims results & video: Fiziev wins war over Green, Penne armbars Kowalkiewicz

The UFC 265 preliminary card is in the books, and it began with a slick finish and was followed by a trio of decisions. The featured prelim of the night saw Rafael Fiziev win a scrappy war with longtime UFC veteran, Bobby Green. Fiziev relied on his sound fundamentals to address the standard Bobby Green funk, and held off a late surge to walk away with win. Rafael extends his winning streak to four, and adds another impressive name to his resume.
UFCBloody Elbow

Sean O’Malley shares how a ‘drunk’ Luke Rockhold kept taunting his dad

When he’s not front kicking zombies and helping friends retrieve stolen cars, Luke Rockhold apparently spends his time in small resort towns in the Northwest. At least, according to rising UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley. In the latest episode of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, the 26-year-old fighter revealed a supposed...
UFCBloody Elbow

Dana White praises ‘killer’ Vicente Luque: ‘I love to watch that kid fight’

Vicente Luque is going to be part of future welterweight contender conversations following his performance at UFC 265, says UFC president Dana White. Luque earned his fourth consecutive win — and second by D’Arce choke — when he submitted Michael Chiesa in the first round of their fight on Saturday. White was left in awe by Luque and praised him for making such a bold statement by submitting Chiesa, who is obviously known for his grappling prowess. Now that he holds a win over another name in the upper echelon of the welterweight division, White has no doubt that Luque should be talked about alongside those currently sitting at the top.
UFCmmasucka.com

Rumor: Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz to Box in Triller?

Two UFC legends are rumored to be meeting in a boxing match in Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz. The two UFC greats, Silva and Ortiz, may be facing off against each other under the Triller banner. Both Silva and Ortiz are former UFC champions who competed in different weight classes.
UFCwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Teases Two UFC Champions On AEW Dynamite Next Week

In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Dan Lambert of American Top Team will not be appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight after all. Khan is instead moving Lambert’s appearance to next week in Houston, and indicated Lambert will be coming with some pretty hefty back up.
UFCBloody Elbow

Video: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 gets the full promo treatment for UFC 266

The return of Nick Diaz is among us, and we have a new promotional video from the UFC to get ready for it. Diaz is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon next month at UFC 266, where he meets a familiar foe and fellow legend in Robbie Lawler. This is a rematch 17 years in the making as Diaz previously defeated Lawler by way of stunning second-round knockout at UFC 47. Since then, both men have had very different career paths in the welterweight division.
UFCBloody Elbow

Ouch! Thief tries to steal car, quickly learns fanny pack wearing owner is a UFC fighter (video)

Maybe the bright yellow fanny pack boosted his confidence in pulling off the crime, but a would-be car thief instantly learned the hard way that he targeted the wrong person. As seen on the security cam footage, Bellator vet and current UFC welterweight Jordan Williams walked into a store sporting his fanny pack. Moments later, a man enters his car and tries to steal it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy