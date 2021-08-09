Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville for 'Jackass 4' Firing

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera is taking his issues with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville to court, filing a lawsuit against his former friend alleging that the contract he was forced to sign to participate in Jackass 4 amounted to psychological torture. After being fired from the upcoming film, scheduled to be released in October, Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks, reported TMZ Monday.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adderall#Drug Test#Jackass 4#Paramount Pictures#Mtv#Dickhouse Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Bam Margera files lawsuit over Jackass firing and compares himself to Britney Spears

Bam Margera has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Jackass and claimed his civil rights were violated when he was fired from an upcoming film in the franchise.The Jackass cast member sued star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze as well as Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks. He alleges that he was forced to sign a “wellness agreement” and subsequently fired after logging a positive drugs test.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margera’s lawsuit compares the “wellness agreement” to Britney Spears’ conservatorship and also calls it “draconian” and “psychological torture”.The suit says firing Margera is illegal discrimination...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Bam Margera Sues 'Jackass' Franchise Over Firing: Insists He Suffered 'Inhumane' Treatment, Compares Experience to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

Bam Margera is coming after the Jackass franchise in a big way — the former TV personality is suing the team for his firing. According to legal documents, Margera is suing co-creators Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine — along with Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks — claiming he was forced to sign agreements that allegedly led to "psychological torture," per TMZ.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bam Margera Now Suing Jackass 4 Team For Psychological Torture

After the last 18 months, I can’t wait for the dumb fun of Jackass 4. Introspective dramas about emotions and junk can wait: I want to see Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the gang getting whacked in the nuts. But there’s a cloud hanging over the production, with former Jackass Bam Margera very unhappy after being fired from the movie.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jackass’ Star, Citing Mental Health Disability, Sues Over Ouster

One of the showcase stars of Jackass, who won’t be seen in the newest sequel set for release on Sept. 3, is raising a big legal challenge over his ouster from the franchise. According to a complaint filed by Brandon “Bam” Margera on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court,  producers violated his civil rights when they forced him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and then cut him loose after a positive drug test. Margera says he suffers from physical and mental disabilities and that his termination amounts to illegal discrimination. In his suit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Jackass Movie Franchise Creator Bam Margera Sues Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, Others For Discrimination, Breach Of Contract, And Fraud, According To Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP, attorneys for Jackass film creator Bam Margera, today filed a lawsuit that alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming Jackass Forever movie by Hollywood studios and producers so they could steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.
MoviesMovieMaker

Bam v. Jackass; Kilmer v. Batsuit; an Addams Family Traffic Reunion

Bam Margera sues his old friends from Jackass; Val Kilmer shares some complaints about the Batsuit; two Traffic stars reunite in an altogether ooky new setting. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Batman Forever: In the new doc Val, Val Kilmer shares un-fond memories of the Batsuit from 1995’s Batman...
MoviesPosted by
Vice

Unpacking the Bizarre Sobriety Contract in Bam Margera's 'Jackass' Suit

About a year after he was fired from the production of Jackass Forever, Bam Margera is suing the studios behind the movie and his former collaborators for wrongful termination, breach of contract, and emotional distress, among other claims. His lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, hinges almost entirely on a single document: a “wellness agreement” that Margera says he was given to sign and that required him to stay sober if he wanted to keep his job.
ScienceWired

The Physics of Johnny Knoxville, Human Cannonball

The trailer recently dropped for Jackass Forever, which arrives in October—the next in the series of Jackass movies in which Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest do some pretty dumb stuff. I mean, these guys aren't exactly young anymore—but that’s not stopping them. Sure, it might be funny, but I just keep thinking about how much they could get hurt.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

Comments / 0

Community Policy