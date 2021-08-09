Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville for 'Jackass 4' Firing
Bam Margera is taking his issues with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville to court, filing a lawsuit against his former friend alleging that the contract he was forced to sign to participate in Jackass 4 amounted to psychological torture. After being fired from the upcoming film, scheduled to be released in October, Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks, reported TMZ Monday.popculture.com
