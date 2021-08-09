Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macomb; Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan Macomb County in southeastern Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 313 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warren, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights around 330 PM EDT. Mount Clemens around 335 PM EDT. Macomb Township around 340 PM EDT. New Baltimore around 400 PM EDT. Richmond around 410 PM EDT. Memphis around 415 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Roseville, Ray Center, Fraser, Eastpointe, Northeast Detroit, New Haven, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Center Line and Grosse Pointe Woods. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH