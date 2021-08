BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The first of two custom-built trucks was just given away to a man from right here in Raleigh County. Paul Swartz, of Beckley, was surprised with the keys to his new truck by Gov. Justice and Babydog. Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. Earlier this morning, Gov. Justice announced the winners of 47 smaller prizes. One more truck and the $1 Million prize are still to be given away today.