Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nice catch: Dodgers ballgirl stops fan who ran onto field

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImOm4_0bMTTxTz00

LOS ANGELES — A fan evaded security as he ran onto the field during the Sunday game between the Dodgers and the Angels and was eventually stopped by a well-timed tackle by the Dodgers ball girl.

Video shows a man zigzagging across the outfield, high-stepping security guards and out-running others, KABC reported.

As the man rushes toward the barrier along the first baseline, the Dodgers ball girl is seen preparing to make contact. She then flips the man over the low wall. The man’s name was not released.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game 8-2.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Kabc#Abc7#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger shares name of soon-to-be-born daughter

Cody Bellinger is not going to name his daughter Belli, unfortunately. Instead, according to People, the 26-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and his girlfriend, Chase Carter, are going to name their daughter Caiden Carter Bellinger. "I think being a good dad trumps all," Bellinger told the outlet. "Everyone says being...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Did Fans Throwing Stuff on the Field Mess With Walker Buehler?

The Dodgers and Astros’ first game in front of fans in LA since the cheating scandal broke was everything we expected. Fans packed out Chavez Ravine and let Houston players from the 2017 team let them know exactly how they felt. For most of the game, Dodgers fans took every...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Out Until Friday With Groin Injury

This week, the Dodgers will seemingly be without the services of Justin Turner who is out of the lineup, but not yet placed on the injured list. It looks like the left groin injury he suffered on Sunday will keep him out until later on in the week. At least.
dodgersdigest.com

On Corey Seager, Trea Turner and the Dodgers’ future at shortstop

When the Dodgers acquired Trea Turner (and Max Scherzer) at the trade deadline, it was a bold move. It also signaled that Corey Seager‘s time with the Dodgers could be limited. Seager, 27, is set for free agency following the conclusion of the 2021 World Series. He hasn’t had an...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Open to Clayton Kershaw in a Bullpen Role if Need Be

For the Dodgers, starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been the anchor of the rotation and arguably the entire organization for the last decade. While his regular season dominance as an ace is undeniable, Kershaw could find himself in perhaps the most peculiar role of his entire career. Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the team is not totally averse to utilizing their future Hall of Famer out of the bullpen upon his return off of the 60-day Injured List.
MLBnumberfire.com

Justin Turner (groin) out of Dodgers' lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner (groin) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Turner exited Sunday's game early with left groin discomfort. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward that Turner will be "down for a few days, and then we'll re-evaluate." Chris Taylor is covering the hot corner on Tuesday while Cody Bellinger rotates to center field and Mookie Betts returns to right. Betts is batting third, followed by Corey Seager, Will Smith, and A.J. Pollock.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Mookie Betts Placed On Injured List, Edwin Uceta Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation and activated Edwin Uceta prior to Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Betts’ IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 8, which makes Aug. 18 the earliest he can return. Betts is on the IL...
uticaphoenix.net

Dodgers’ Betts (hip) scratched; IL ‘very probable’

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies because of a sore right hip that could send him to the injured list. Billy McKinney will bat eighth and play right field in the opener of a...
MLBPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Dodgers Fans Throw Inflatable Trash Cans on the Field During Astros Games

The hazing continues for the cheating Houston Astros. Will I ever stop writing these stories about fans taunting the Astros? Nope, it's too fun not to. Especially since MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred basically said this is why he didn't suspend any player. He said the players associated with this scandal will have a collective walk of shame throughout their career and that is a punishment in itself. Which is true, heckle away at the cheaters.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnes will catch for left-hander David Price on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 6.2...
MLBBoston Globe

Dodgers won’t have Clayton Kershaw back until September due to elbow soreness

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to return to the mound until September as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left elbow. The Los Angeles lefthander has been on the injured list since July 7. He said before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he was too aggressive in trying to return.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dodgers RF Betts late scratch vs Phils with sore right hip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night against Philadelphia with a sore right hip that could send him to the injured list. Billy McKinney will bat eighth and play right field in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBnumberfire.com

Albert Pujols on first base Thursday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Pujols is playing first base and batting third in his first start since last Friday. Max Muncy is moving to the hot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy