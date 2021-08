Brooklyn is buzzing with new talent at the moment. Bizzy Banks, Sheff G, Lola Brooke and many other artists have been and continue to push the borough and the entire city of New York forward. While Desiigner is far from being a new artist, he is entering a new era. A few years removed from the hardships he endured with G.O.O.D Music, the Brookly native has been building his catalog with an umber of solid releases like “Survivor,” “Amen” and “I Get That.” Most recently, he delivered “Big Bag” with Lilkvffs. Now, he’s back with his first EP since L.O.D in 2018.