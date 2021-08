He took one step off the line as soon as the ball was snapped to Joe Flacco. Flacco unleashed a quick pass, and Quez Watkins did the rest. Most of the rest, anyway. Watkins got a couple of nice blocks from his Eagles teammates to help carve the lane that he burst through on his way to a 79-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first quarter that opened up the Eagles' advantage over the Pittsburgh Steelers to 10 points at the time.