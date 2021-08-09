Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Behold The Absolute Worst Parking Job of the Summer in Portland, Maine

By The Captain
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you tried to drive down Commercial Street in Portland this summer? On a busy day, it might take you 10 minutes to go from Becky's Diner to the Ferry Terminal. And parking? Forget about it. It feels like you need the greatest parking karma in the world or a personal note from your local congressperson to get a space. That being said, we've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in the Old Port this summer. We know it's still only August, but this parking job might take the Gold Medal for the Summer of 2021.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#What Are The Odds#Crosswalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Skinny New England Home Built Out of Spite is For Sale for $1.2M

There are plenty of homes on the market with stories but none quite like that of the "Spite House" in Boston. As the story goes according to Boston Magazine, the home was said to have been built by a man in 1890 on a plot of land that was left by his father to him and his brother. Well, this guy had been off fighting in the Civil War, and once he returned he discovered that his brother had gone ahead and built a big house on that land.
Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Arcadia National Bar’s Sign in Portland, Maine is Humorously Self Congratulatory

Arcadia National Bar, the amazing arcade bar that opened in Portland in 2014, hasn't been open to the public since March of 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They've managed to stay afloat through it all with an SBA loan, two PPP loans. They moved from the former space on Preble Street to a much larger venue on Congress Street in the former Port City Music Hall with the help of over $56,000 raised with a GoFundMe campaign.
LifestylePosted by
102.9 WBLM

7 Beautiful Lakes to Visit in New Hampshire Besides Lake Winnipesaukee

The hot weather is rolling into New England and it’s a good time to hit the water to cool off. If you are looking for a shark-free water experience, Lakes are in abundance in New Hampshire. Since the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, people are flocking to Lake Winnipesaukee, but it’s not the only lake in New Hampshire. Try these lakes for a little less crowding. There is no guarantee there won’t be crowds, but these lakes are smaller.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Governor Mills Announces All Maine Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated By October 1

In a Maine CDC briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Janet Mills announced that all licensed health care workers in Maine must get vaccinated by October 1. The requirement comes from the Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC under existing law to require certain vaccinations of people who work in health care settings. Any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, emergency medical service organization or dental practice that is licensed by the State of Maine, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. The only exemptions that are allowed are for medical reasons.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Get Lost in a Stunning Charlotte’s Web Themed Corn Maze in Levant, Maine

Treworgy Family Orchards is located in Levant, Maine is a must-visit with the family year-round. They offer seasonal "pick-your-own" experiences with apples, berries, pumpkins, and squash. They also have a petting zoo, ice cream, and a truly epic corn maze. So epic, in fact, this year's corn maze is up for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Corn Maze in the United States.
Skowhegan, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Enjoy Thrilling Rides, Demolition Derbies and More at the 10-Day Skowhegan State Fair

The countdown clock is about to hit double zero. The 10-day Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday the 21st. Before we get to the food and fun, how about this stunning fact? The Skowhegan State Fair is 203 years old this year. Yes, that makes it the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Through thick and thin. World Wars, The Great Depression. At least one pandemic. Since 1818.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Need a Laugh? This Vaccination Comedy Video Stars the Mainer With the World’s Largest Mouth

In July, Scarborough native Samantha Ramsdell was declared to have the largest mouth gape for a female in the entire world by Guinness World Record. She's always known she had a big mouth and has embraced it turning herself into a TikTok sensation, demonstrating just how big her mouth is by stuffing things into it. Giant sandwiches, lots of donuts, even a glass have been out in her mouth and she has such a unique talent that she currently has over 1.7 million followers.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The “Secret” Midcoast Maine Beach You Have to Visit

Morse Mountain Road in Phippsburg. While traveling on Route 219 go pass the turn-off to Popham Beach approximately 0.8 miles on your left!. This is a buggy one so definitely pack some insect repellant. Don't forget, the final destination is a beach so bring that sunscreen too! You won't necessarily need hiking boots for this but definitely wear sneakers. I saw some walking with flip-flops and I wouldn't recommend it. Water and snacks. This is a hike, stay hydrated and fueled! Keep in mind, however, that there are no restrooms available. If you want to swim, wear your bathing suit under your hiking clothes as there is no changing area at the beach.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Count How Many of These Iconic Massachusetts Attractions You’ve Visited

When it comes to Massachusetts, there is truly so much to experience. From historical trips, trails and tours to exciting beaches, bridges and brews, there is a never-ending list of ways to keep busy and keep exploring new things across the state. Plus, because of how different the cultures are near Boston, in Western Massachusetts, on the Cape, and along the SouthCoast, the types of activities you will be trying in these different regions will vary as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy