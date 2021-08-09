12 New Jersey Universities Requiring Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
As the fall school semester rapidly approaches, higher education institutions are doing what they feel will best ensure the safety of their students, including mandating they be vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, there are about a dozen universities in New Jersey requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, and in some instances faculty members, in order to be part of in-person learning,NJ.com reports.sojo1049.com
