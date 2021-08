NEWTOWN, Pa. - FOX 29 News obtained a letter to Council Rock School District staff, which is stirring up confusion in the mask optional district. The letter — which is in line with the district’s health and safety plan published online last month — says Council Rock administration will no longer be reporting or investigating cases nor will it be supporting the Bucks County Health Department in notifying students and staff of a need to quarantine. The letter says, "in other words, if you or someone you know in the district is symptomatic, tests positive, or is exposed to Covid, you do not need to report this information."