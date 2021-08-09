78-year-old Hopewell man identified as the victim in the Dutch Gap drowning
The body of a 78-year-old man was recovered and identified Monday as the victim in Friday’s suspected drowning at Dutch Gap Boat Landing in Chesterfield County. Gary Lee Lane, of Hopewell, was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester, about 2.5 miles away from the point of impact, said Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officials in a news release.richmond.com
